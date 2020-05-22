Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INO.UN. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$9.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:INO.UN opened at C$6.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.19. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$11.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

