Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,192,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 305,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innoviva worth $131,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Innoviva by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.10 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 166.87, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.