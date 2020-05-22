Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Innospec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,620 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $34,406,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CL King lowered their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

