INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF) Head-To-Head Review

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -7.87 Innate Pharma $96.12 million 5.78 -$23.25 million N/A N/A

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 92.09%. Innate Pharma has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.59%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -32.17% -31.05% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

