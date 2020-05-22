Infratil (ASX:IFT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Infratil Ltd (ASX:IFT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. Infratil shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,971 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.41.

About Infratil (ASX:IFT)

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure and utility businesses and investments in New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. It operates through seven segments: Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate Companies, and Other. The company generates electricity from hydro and wind farms, as well as offers retailing, electricity, natural gas, bottled LNG, and telecommunication services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.