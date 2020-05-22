Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given New GBX 2,240 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

IMB opened at GBX 1,526 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,600.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,707.27. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

