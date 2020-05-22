Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given New GBX 2,240 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).
IMB opened at GBX 1,526 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,600.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,707.27. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
