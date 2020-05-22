Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).
IMB stock opened at GBX 1,509.73 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,707.27. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
