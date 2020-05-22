Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ IMVT opened at $18.83 on Friday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.
