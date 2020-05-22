Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $18.83 on Friday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

