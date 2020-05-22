Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207.97 ($2.74).

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.