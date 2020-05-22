Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207.97 ($2.74).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

