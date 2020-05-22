Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Icon worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

ICLR stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.