IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Short Interest Update

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

IBKC opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,032,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 227.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after buying an additional 797,048 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 849,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

