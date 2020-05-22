HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $18.75. HUYA shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 335,567 shares.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.29%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

