Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,284 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

