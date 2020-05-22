HSBC Reiterates “GBX 43” Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 43 ($0.57) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 50.29 ($0.66).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 27.90 ($0.37) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Insiders purchased 155,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,441 over the last quarter.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.