H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$23.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.42 per share, with a total value of C$75,738.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,822,702.94. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.63 per share, with a total value of C$228,807.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,294,208.98. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

