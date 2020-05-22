H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th.
TSE HR.UN opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$23.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
