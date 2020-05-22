H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$23.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.66.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.63 per share, with a total value of C$228,807.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,609 shares in the company, valued at C$9,294,208.98. Also, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,541.72. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309 over the last three months.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

