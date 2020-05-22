Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.55. Hotel Property Investments shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 430,933 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.36 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile (ASX:HPI)

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

