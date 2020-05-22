Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $250.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $240.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.