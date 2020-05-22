Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HGV. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,753,000 after buying an additional 1,417,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,841,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 864,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 578,588 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 465,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

