Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Heritage Financial worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel bought 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,961.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,716 shares of company stock worth $223,390 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

