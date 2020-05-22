Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.18. Helix Biopharma shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,801 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40.

Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Analysts expect that Helix Biopharma Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

