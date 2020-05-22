Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.52

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 342718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

