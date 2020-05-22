Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,373.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

