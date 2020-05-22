Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

HR opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.