Head-To-Head Survey: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) & Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zscaler and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 2 10 9 0 2.33 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler currently has a consensus price target of $65.53, suggesting a potential downside of 13.36%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zscaler and Formula Systems (1985)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $302.84 million 32.30 -$28.66 million ($0.12) -630.25 Formula Systems (1985) $1.70 billion 0.68 $38.82 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Zscaler.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -17.70% -13.55% -6.78% Formula Systems (1985) 2.28% 4.46% 1.94%

Volatility & Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Zscaler on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers life, pension, and annuities platforms/solutions, including Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; property and casualty/general insurance platforms/solutions, such as Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, Preferred Tax Enterprise Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

