Head-To-Head Comparison: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Polar Wireless (NYSE:BCDI)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Polar Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 12.34 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -561.35 Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Polar Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HubSpot and Polar Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 5 17 0 2.77 Polar Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot presently has a consensus target price of $192.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Polar Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Polar Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -8.36% -4.48% -1.88% Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HubSpot beats Polar Wireless on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Polar Wireless Company Profile

Polar Wireless Corp., a development stage company, focuses on packaging, selling, distributing, and supporting open-source network security software. It intends to provide ChainMail, a freeware document protection (encryption) application that would allow users to encrypt outgoing email messages and decrypt incoming messages; ChainMail Pro, a retail version of ChainMail; and Impasse, a network intrusion detection application, which would monitor networks and detect activity that indicates the presence of an intruder on the network. The company was formerly known as Barricode, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Wireless Corp. in June 2010. Polar Wireless Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

