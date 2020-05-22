Head-To-Head Analysis: Aphria (NYSE:APHA) versus Actelion (NYSE:ALIOF)

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aphria and Actelion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Actelion N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelion has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and Actelion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 5.89 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -35.91 Actelion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Actelion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aphria and Actelion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75 Actelion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 107.78%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Actelion.

Summary

Aphria beats Actelion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Actelion Company Profile

Actelion Ltd. invests in companies that specialize in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller, and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

