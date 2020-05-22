HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.