Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWKN. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hawkins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.