Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.95 ($25.52).

FRA GYC opened at €19.39 ($22.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.81. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

