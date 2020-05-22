HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

