Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €137.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €137.00 ($159.30) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €137.09 ($159.41).

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at €135.40 ($157.44) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €158.61. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

