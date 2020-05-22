Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $42,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after acquiring an additional 742,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after acquiring an additional 453,956 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $3,912,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $8,300,000.

HWC opened at $18.93 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

