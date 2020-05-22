Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Haemonetics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 926.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

NYSE HAE opened at $106.45 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,871 shares of company stock worth $1,712,237. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

