Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Haemonetics worth $58,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $106.45 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,237. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

