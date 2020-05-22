Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

