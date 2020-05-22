Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,639.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Dillon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -395.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

