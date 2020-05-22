Green Dot (GDOT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT):

5/20/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Green Dot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Green Dot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

5/4/2020 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2020 – Green Dot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Green Dot is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 9,250 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rajeev V. Date bought 6,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

