Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.24. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,018 in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

