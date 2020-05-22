Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.64. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 60,785 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 476,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

