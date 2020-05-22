Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of GSHD opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 767,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,818,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $1,292,141.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,608,026.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,743 shares of company stock worth $23,226,077. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.