Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,211.60

Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,211.60 and traded as low as $2,210.00. Goodwin shares last traded at $2,235.00, with a volume of 355 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,211.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,891.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Goodwin Company Profile (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

