Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $123.00 Price Target for T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $123.00 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,908,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,120,000 after buying an additional 305,631 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $69,347,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $10,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

