Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,230

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,330 ($30.65) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (down previously from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,435 ($32.03).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,830.50 ($24.08) on Wednesday. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,907.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,343.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.63) per share, with a total value of £4,087,268.64 ($5,376,570.17). Also, insider Reto Francioni bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 226,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,722,759 in the last ninety days.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

