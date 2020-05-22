Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target (down from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.32 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

