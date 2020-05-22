Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Globe Life worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in Globe Life by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Globe Life by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.