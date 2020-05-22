Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.94

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $5.15. Genfit shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 3,429 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNFTF shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Genfit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Genfit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

