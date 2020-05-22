Genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Genedrive alerts:

GDR stock opened at GBX 194.26 ($2.56) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.22. Genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 302.60 ($3.98).

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.