Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

AAPL stock opened at $316.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average of $284.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

