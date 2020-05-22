G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.55. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after buying an additional 397,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

